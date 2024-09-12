Pope Francis, in Singapore, urges fair wages for migrant workers

Singapore: Pope Francis on Thursday urged political leaders in Singapore, a leading global financial hub, to seek fair wages for the country's million-plus lower-paid foreign workers.

In likely the last major speech of an ambitious 12-day tour across Southeast Asia and Oceania, the 87-year-old pontiff expressed concern for Singapore's rapidly ageing population and its migrant workforce, centred in the construction and domestic services industries.

"I hope that special attention will be paid to the poor and the elderly ... as well as to protecting the dignity of migrant workers," the pope said in an address to about 1,000 politicians and civil and religious leaders.

"These workers contribute a great deal to society and should be guaranteed a fair wage," he said.

There were 1.1 million foreigners on work permits in Singapore who earned less than S$3,000 ($2,300) per month as of December 2023, including 286,300 domestic workers and 441,100 workers in the construction, shipyard and process sectors, government data shows.

Many of the migrant workers come from nearby countries such as Malaysia, China, Bangladesh and India. Many also come from the Philippines, a majority Catholic country.

A Singapore NGO that provides services for migrant workers, Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics, welcomed the pope's remarks, saying they were in "full agreement" with his call for fair wages.

Singapore's workforce ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Concern for migrants has been a common theme for Francis. Earlier on his trip, he asked leaders in Papua New Guinea to work for fair wages as that country becomes a major target of international companies for its gas, gold and other reserves.