Pope Francis, pressed by Belgium on sexual abuse, says Church acting 'decisively'

Brussels: Pope Francis was pressed firmly by Belgium's king and premier on Friday for more concrete action to address sexual abuse by Catholic clergy, an issue once more in the spotlight as he visits.

Both King Philippe and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo raised the issue in public in unusually forceful language for a papal foreign trip, always a carefully choreographed event.

Philippe told Francis in a speech welcoming him to Belgium that it had taken the Church "far too long" to address the scandals. De Croo said it had "a long way to go" and that "words alone are not enough".

"Concrete steps must also be taken," the premier said.

Francis' weekend trip to Belgium is meant to focus on the 600th anniversary of two Catholic universities. But a television documentary series and a parliamentary investigation have brought the Church's record on clerical sexual abuse to the fore.