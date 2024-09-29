Pope Francis says Belgian clergy abuse victims deserve more compensation

Aboard the Papal Flight: Pope Francis said on Sunday victims of Catholic clergy sexual abuse in Belgium deserved more financial compensation, calling the amounts allocated to them so far "too small".

On the flight back to Rome from Belgium, where the pontiff was pressed by the country's political leaders for more concrete actions to address clergy abuse, Francis also reiterated the Catholic Church's commitment to helping survivors.

"We must take care of those who have been abused, and punish the abusers," he said.

Francis was urged in Belgium by both King Philippe and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo to do more to help abuse survivors in unusually forceful language for a papal foreign trip, always a carefully choreographed event.

In a two-hour meeting with survivors on Friday, the pope was also asked specifically to look at the issue of financial compensation.

"We didn't talk about amounts as such, but we are very clear on the fact ... that what has been achieved and obtained so far is totally insufficient," said Annesophie Cardinal, one of the survivors who attended the meeting at the Vatican's embassy in Brussels.