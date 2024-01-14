Pope Francis says war is in itself a crime against humanity

Vatican City: Pope Francis said on Sunday war was "a crime against humanity" as he reiterated a call for peace in Ukraine and the Middle East.

"Let us not forget this (...) People need peace, the world needs peace," the pope said after the weekly Angelus prayer.

In the prayer, he urged people not to forget those suffering due to the "cruelty of war" in several parts of the world. He has repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine and in the war in Gaza.