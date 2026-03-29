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Pope Leo says God rejects prayers of leaders who wage wars

'This is our God: Jesus, King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war,' Leo, the first US pope, told crowds in brilliant ⁠sunshine.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 09:30 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 09:30 IST
World newsIranPope Leo

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