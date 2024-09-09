Popes were once confined to Rome. Now they travel the world – and Francis’ current journey is particularly significant

By Darius von Guttner Sporzynski for The Conversation

Sydney: Pope Francis is continuing the tradition of papal journeys, having embarked on the longest trip of his papacy yet to Asia and the Pacific.

In recent decades, apostolic journeys have emerged as a powerful tool of global diplomacy and pastoral outreach – and to meet the needs of a increasingly connected yet fractured world. But this wasn’t always the case. In fact, there was a time when popes were largely confined to Rome.

The birth of the apostolic journey

Francis has cited the example of the apostle Paul, who travelled frequently to reach diverse audiences with creativity and conviction.

In the early centuries of the church, the key message of Christianity was spread by the apostles. They were the closest followers of Jesus and became pivotal in telling the world about his teachings. Their voyages gave the name to the later papal tradition of “apostolic journeys”.

Back then, the seat of papacy was Rome itself (rather than Vatican City) and papal travel was rare and often limited to local communities. The pope, as the bishop of Rome, would journey outside the city to visit and offer pastoral guidance.

Longer journeys, such as Pope John I’s trip to Constantinople in 523CE, were exceptions. They were often driven by a broad desire for pastoral outreach, but also by political necessity.

Conflict and forced exile

During the Middle Ages, periods of instability occasionally forced popes to leave Rome. In the 13th century, popes temporarily lived in other Italian cities such as Viterbo, Orvieto and Perugia, due to conflicts in the eternal city, politics, or personal preference.

Even so, papal travel remained largely confined to Europe and was focused on territories under papal influence or control.

One crucial period from 1309 to 1378 saw the papacy relocate to Avignon, France, under the forceful direction of the French monarchs. Yet the pope’s travel remained limited.

Other times, popes were forced to travel – or were even kidnapped. Pope Pius VII, elected in 1800, travelled to Paris in 1804 for the coronation of Napoleon I as emperor. In 1809, when the French invaded the papal states, Pius VII excommunicated Napoleon and in retaliation was forcibly taken to France where he stayed as a prisoner until 1814.