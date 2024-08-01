Porn star hush money case: Donald Trump loses appeal of gag order

New York: A New York state appeals court on Thursday rejected Donald Trump's challenge to a gag order in his hush money criminal case, where the former US president was convicted in May on charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star.

The decision by the Appellate Division in Manhattan means Trump, the Republican presidential nominee in the Nov. 5 election, cannot comment publicly about individual prosecutors and others in the case until Justice Juan Merchan sentences him on Sept. 18.

Trump's lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. They have argued that the gag order violated his constitutional free speech rights under the First Amendment.

Merchan imposed the gag order a few weeks before the trial began on April 22, saying Trump's history of threatening statements could derail the proceedings.