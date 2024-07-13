Portuguese 'DJ priest' plays upbeat tunes to spread hope

Laundos: Portuguese priest Guilherme Peixoto rose to fame playing electronic dance music near his church in a tiny Portuguese village. Now famous beyond borders and playing at some of the world's best nightclubs, his goal - to spread a message of hope through music - hasn't changed.

On Friday evening, hundreds of partygoers, old and young, flocked to the northern village of Laundos to hit the dance floor as 49-year-old Peixoto, wearing a black shirt with a clerical collar, took to the DJ booth.

One of the first songs of his DJ set included excerpts from Martin Luther King Jr's historic "I Have a Dream" speech. He also mixed religious songs with techno music.

"Making the night a safe space is always a huge challenge... and it must start with the music you play, the energy you transmit, the message you share," Peixoto said as people gathered for the festival, called "Ar de Rock", or "Rock Air".

Many went up to him to ask for selfies and chat.