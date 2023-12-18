Possible explosion reported near vessel off Yemen's coast

Dubai: A possible explosion near a vessel in the vicinity of the Bab al-Mandab and a second incident near the strait at the southern end of the Red Sea were reported on Monday by a British maritime authority.

In an advisory, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report of a possible explosion two nautical miles from a vessel located 30 nautical miles south of the Yemeni port of Mokha.

The UKMTO said in a separate advisory it had received a report of an "incident" 30 nautical miles northwest of Mokha.