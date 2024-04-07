Power shut off to 55,000 in Colorado to prevent wind-fueled wildfires

A power company in Colorado announced Saturday that it was cutting power to roughly 55,000 customers over wildfire concerns, as powerful winds, some as high as 100 mph, battered the state.

The company, Xcel Energy, said in a statement that it “made the decision to proactively de-energize lines,” which would affect customers primarily in Boulder County and small parts of Broomfield, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson and Larimer counties.

The shut-off was expected to start at 3 pm local time and last until at least noon Sunday. The company said that “outages are likely to persist beyond that time frame because crews must physically inspect the power lines.”

“Temporarily shutting power off is intended to prevent our electric system from becoming the source of a wildfire ignition,” the company said.