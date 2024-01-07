Powerful, but paralysed? The case of UN action 

In fact, the Global South used UNSC and UNGA as platforms to send a message to P-5 and the West that while they are on the side of UN Charter and of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the fight in Europe has to be resolved politically and not militarily. Secondly, that the war is being recklessly fuelled by all sides and that the unilateral sanctions imposed on Russia are only hurting the Global South inter alia food, energy, finance and humanitarian assistance. Hence, the UN has indeed helped developing countries to send a strong geopolitical message, even if the UN stands paralysed. It is another thing that the West is in no mood to listen to the Global South on the subject

of Ukraine.