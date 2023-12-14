PPP announces Bilawal as PM candidate, Zardari as presidential nominee

The announcement comes as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party had already announced that its chief and former three-time premier Nawaz Sharif would be the nominee for the post of prime minister.

Though Pakistan is a multi-party parliamentary democracy and the election of prime minister and president is indirect based on the number of seats won by a party, the nomination of prime minister or president helps the voters to decide with the knowledge who would be on the top of decision making hierarchy after elections.