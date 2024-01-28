PPP manifesto urges Pakistani voters to choose 'new thinking' ahead of elections

The Bilawal-led party will also launch the ‘Bhook Mitao Programme’ (Eradicate Hunger Programme) which will ensure food security and will issue labour cards for the country’s labour class, through which “the working class can pay their children's school fees, avail health insurance and obtain old age benefits.” The PPP document also had announcements for women, youth, farmers (subsidy for urea, crop insurance etc.) and small loans to poor women through the Waseela-e-Haq programme.