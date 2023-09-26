Premier of Canada's British Columbia province says he got to know about Trudeau's allegations against India one hour before public did

Trudeau on Friday said that Canada shared with India 'many weeks ago' evidence on the killing of Nijjar and wants New Delhi to commit constructively with Ottawa to establish the facts in the 'very serious matter.'

When asked about Canada sharing any information in the case with India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi said: "No specific information has been shared by Canada on this case, either then or before or after. We have, you know, as we have said, or I think we have made very clear, we are willing to look at any specific information."

Canada's Defence Minister Bill Blair on Sunday voiced concern over the measures taken by India including the suspension of visa services for Canadians and urged New Delhi to cooperate fully in the investigation of the killing of Nijjar to uncover the truth and work together to resolve it in an appropriate way.