President's 'Beast': Features of the United States presidential car

The United States presidential state car, nicknamed ‘The Beast’, was seen plying Delhi roads, escorting Joe Biden to the G20 Summit. The official state car that ferries the President of the United States and travels with him around the world is a Cadillac built by General Motors and the latest version released in 2018 costs over $ 1.5 million dollars.

The car was flown to India from the US in a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, a large military transport aircraft. The nickname ‘beast’ is owed to the wide range of capabilities the presidential limousine boasts.

18 feet in length, the presidential car weighs somewhere between 6,800 to 9,100 kg and can accommodate up to seven people.