Pressure mounts on Israel over civilian casualties as ceasefire calls rebuffed

Gaza: Having rebuffed calls for a ceasefire, Israel was set to come under sustained pressure on Monday to avoid civilian casualties during its assault on Gaza, while a US diplomatic blitz in the region sought to reduce risks of the conflict escalating.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due to meet with Turkey's foreign minister in Ankara on Monday, hours after hundreds of people at a pro-Palestinian protest tried to storm an air base that houses US troops in southern Turkey.

Blinken on Sunday made an unannounced visit to the West Bank to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who joined international calls for an immediate ceasefire.

But after Blinken repeated US concerns that a ceasefire could aid Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled that out unless hostages held by Hamas were released.

"There will be no ceasefire without the return of the hostages. This should be completely removed from the lexicon," Netanyahu said.

Israel's military said on Sunday it had surrounded the Gaza City. Palestinian news agency WAFA had reported "unprecedented bombardment" from Israel, while telecoms provider Paltel reported another cutoff of communications and internet services.

A spokesman for Israel's military told CNN late on Sunday that bombardments in northern Gaza were halted for several hours for two days in a row to allow civilians safe passage to move to the south of the narrow coastal strip.

"Not only are we telling them where to go, but we're also helping and creating much better humanitarian conditions in the south," Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said, without indicating whether such pauses would continue.