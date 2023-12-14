Prez candidate Ramaswamy pushes fringe idea about January 6 in Iowa

In the final weeks before the Iowa caucuses, Vivek Ramaswamy, the entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate, is pressing an unusual strategy: leaning into conspiracy theories.
At a CNN town hall Wednesday evening in Des Moines, Abby Phillip, the CNN political correspondent, asked Ramaswamy about previous comments in which he had said that the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol was an "inside job" - a claim for which there is no evidence, and which has been refuted by numerous criminal indictments and bipartisan congressional investigations.
Instead of walking back his remarks, he dug in.
"The reality is, we know that there were federal law enforcement agents in the field. We don't know how many," Ramaswamy told the audience at Grand View University, at which point Phillip interrupted him to clarify. "There's no evidence that there were federal agents in the crowd," she said. Ramaswamy suggested, without providing specific details, that he had seen "multiple informants suggesting that they were".
He turned to another conspiracy theory - involving the kidnapping plot against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat. He claimed, of some defendants in that case, that "government agents put them up to do something they otherwise wouldn't have done".
"I don't want to have to interrupt you, I really don't, but I don't want you to mislead the audience here..." Phillip began, before Ramaswamy redirected and claimed that it was "mainstream media" outlets that were misleading.
Ramaswamy, who has continued to praise former President Donald Trump while competing against him for the Republican Party's presidential nomination, has slipped in polls. At the same time, on the campaign trail, during debates and at the CNN event, he has pushed conspiracy theories, including ones on the origin of Covid-19 as well as the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Phillip's question referred to Alan Hostetter, a January 6 defendant who invoked Ramaswamy's debate remarks during his sentencing hearing last week in claiming that conspiracy theories about the 2020 election being stolen "are no longer fringe".
Ramaswamy did not address Hostetter's remarks and instead reiterated false claims, to favorable responses from the crowd.
Ramaswamy's combative demeanor in public appearances was brought up by Rylee Miller, a law student who said that Ramaswamy seemed to have "somewhat abandoned the tact and diplomacy that I would look for in a president". He then asked a question about how Ramaswamy would balance authenticity with a "presidential demeanor".
Ramaswamy, in answering, referred to his role as a parent who would strive to "make our children proud" as president. But, he continued, voters should not "want a wilting flower in the White House".
Ramaswamy also repeated several disputed proposals he has called for on the campaign trail. He said he would end birthright citizenship for children born to immigrants living in the country illegally, effective from January 2025 onward. He reiterated his call to end aid to Ukraine and to back a deal "with some territorial concessions" for the country.
He also said he would support the decision if the Supreme Court ruled to take mifepristone, a commonly used abortion pill facing a legal challenge, "off the market".