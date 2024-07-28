Priti Patel pledges unity in race to replace Rishi Sunak as UK Opposition Leader

London: Priti Patel, the UK’s former home secretary, on Sunday became the first female and Indian-origin candidate to enter the race to replace Rishi Sunak as leader of the Opposition Conservative Party.

The 52-year-old parliamentarian pledged to unite her party and turn the Conservatives into an election “winning machine” once again under her leadership.

The Conservative Party earlier this month faced a historic defeat under the leadership of former prime minister Sunak in the general election.