Privacy probe launched over Kate Middleton’s medical data breach

Over the weekend, she was filmed by a member of the public out shopping with husband, Prince William, at a farm shop in Windsor near their family home. The palace hopes it would help quash rumours around her recovery, made worse after Kate was forced to apologise for the “confusion” she caused with an amateur edit of a picture of her with her three kids – Princes George, 10, and Louis, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 8 – released earlier this month.