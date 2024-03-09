Pro-Palestine activist slashes 20th-century painting of British author of Jewish homeland declaration

London: A pro-Palestinian activist slashed a painting of the early 20th-century British foreign minister Arthur Balfour at Cambridge University on Friday, saying his 1917 declaration was the reason the Palestinians had lost their homeland to Israel.

A video posted on social media by the Palestine Action protest group showed a woman spraying red paint over the life-size portrait before cutting it repeatedly with a knife - the latest in a flurry of protests prompted by the Israel-Hamas war.