Pro-Palestinian delegates to Democratic convention to push for Israel arms embargo

Chicago: Dozens of Muslim delegates and their allies, angry at US support for Israel's offensive in Gaza, are seeking changes in the Democratic platform and plan to press for an arms embargo this week, putting the party on guard for disruptions to high-profile speeches at its national convention in Chicago.

Calling itself "Delegates Against Genocide," the pro-Palestinian group says it will exercise its freedom of speech rights during main events at the four-day Democratic National Convention convening on Monday to formally nominate Vice President Kamala Harris for president in the Nov. 5 election against Republican former President Donald Trump.

Group organizers declined to give details, but said they were encouraging supporters to wear Palestinian keffiyehs, or scarves, and to carry Palestinian flags, and would seek changes in the party platform, while urging delegates to speak on the convention floor.

On Sunday night, a crowd of roughly 1,000 pro-Palestinian protesters marched through downtown Chicago, chanting "Shut down the DNC."

President Joe Biden is due to speak on Monday and Harris on Thursday.

Pro-Palestinian delegates say they deserve a bigger role in the writing of the party platform.

The group wants to include language backing enforcement of laws that ban giving military aid to individuals or security forces that commit gross violations of human rights.

"We're going to make our voices heard," said Liano Sharon, a Jewish business consultant and delegate who signed an alternative platform along with 34 other delegates. "Freedom of expression necessarily includes the right to stand up and be heard even when the authority in the room says to shut up."

"They want the convention to go smoothly. They don't want to have any kind of disruption or any kind of statement or anything like that," he told Reuters at an event hosted by Chicago's large Palestinian population. "I'm sorry. A convention is a political engagement vehicle, okay? And if we're not using it for that, then it's just a beauty pageant."

The Harris campaign declined to comment.