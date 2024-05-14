Protesters call off march in Pakistan's Kashmir after demands met

Muzaffarabad, Pakistan: An alliance of civil rights group on Tuesday called off a protest march in Pakistan-ruled Kashmir after several days of clashes over high prices in which four people have been killed and over 100 injured, officials said.

Protesters called off the march a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved a grant of 24 billion rupees ($86 million) to help meet most of their demands, which included subsidies on flour and electricity prices.

The alliance's head, Shaukat Nawaz Mir, announced the decision in Muzaffarabad, the capital city of the scenic Himalayan region.

"The government has accepted all of our demands," he said, calling on protesters to return to their homes and businesses.