'Proud to be your partner': America hails India on Chandrayaan-3 mission

"I want to congratulate India for being the fourth country to land on the moon. This historic success adds a new dimension to our partnership."

Congratulations to India for its successful landing of Chandrayaan3 on the moon, said Congressman Brad Sherman. "India is the first country to ever land a craft on this part of the lunar surface."

The Science wing of the US Department of State congratulated their 'Artemis Accords partner ISRO'.

"Your success will power the imagination and light the future of people around the world," it said.