Punjab woman wins $1 million in lottery with husband's anniversary cash gift: Report

A woman got lucky when she recently received cash gift from her husband for their marriage anniversary. She used the money to buy herself a raffle draw ticket on May 16 which led her to $1 million.

Khaleej Times qouted Payal as saying that the money she used to buy the winning ticket came from her husband (Harnek Singh), who gifted her 1,000 Dirhams on their 16th wedding anniversary on April 20.

She reportedly said, "I thought of buying a DDF ticket online with the money, and I picked the ticket with most number 3s in it."