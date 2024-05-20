Punjab woman wins $1 million in lottery with husband's anniversary cash gift: Report

A woman got lucky when she recently received cash gift from her husband for their marriage anniversary. She used the money to buy herself a raffle draw ticket on May 16 which led her to $1 million.
Khaleej Times qouted Payal as saying that the money she used to buy the winning ticket came from her husband (Harnek Singh), who gifted her 1,000 Dirhams on their 16th wedding anniversary on April 20.
She reportedly said, "I thought of buying a DDF ticket online with the money, and I picked the ticket with most number 3s in it."
Payal said that her favourite number is three and she has been purchasing DDF tickets for the last twelve years. She purchased one ticket each time they went on a trip by listing her children's and husband's names alternately.
"I used to buy DDF once or twice every year at the airport but I took exception last time when, for the first time, I bought ticket online. It was a gift that kept on giving, the cash gift from husband made us a millionaire," Khaleej Times qouted Payal.
When asked how she plans to spend the money, she said she wants to secure it for her kid's education.
Dubai Duty Free's website says, "Only one-in-5,000 chances to win US$1 Million with Dubai Duty Free. There have been 8 lucky ticket holders who have won the promotion twice."
Published 20 May 2024, 09:14 IST