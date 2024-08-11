'Pure vegetarian Indian dishes' - new trend among foodies in Pakistan's Karachi

Karachi: Pakistan's industrial and financial centre Karachi has become the food capital for the foodies of the cosmopolitan city, with the latest trend being an acquired taste for authentic and refined Indian vegetarian dishes such as 'soyabean aloo biryani', 'aloo tikkis', 'vada pav', 'masala dosa' and 'dhokla'.

For millions of people in the capital of Sindh province, Karachi's beauty is the food options ranging from the most expensive European and Italian cuisine to affordable Chinese food or a simple bun kabab as the food capital caters to the taste and pockets of everyone.

The foodies in recent months have also developed a taste for "pure vegetarian" dishes.