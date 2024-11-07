Home
Putin, after Trump win, says a struggle for a new world order is underway

The West had arrogantly sought to cast Russia as a defeated power after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, he said, describing the US-led NATO military alliance as an anachronism.
Reuters
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 17:45 IST

Russia, he said, did not consider Western civilisation to be the enemy despite attempts by the United States and its allies to isolate Moscow.

The world was changing in any case, he said, and many powerful countries did not want to isolate Russia.

"The former structure of the world is irrevocably disappearing, we can say it has already gone, and a serious, irreconcilable struggle is unfolding for the formation of a new one," Putin said.

"The world needs Russia, and no decisions by supposed superiors in Washington or Brussels can change that." 

Published 07 November 2024, 17:45 IST
World news Donald Trump Valdimir Putin

