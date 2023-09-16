Putin and Kim's embrace may place Xi in a bind

On that score, Xi has had little success. His tacit support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and his increasingly aggressive claims to the self-governed island of Taiwan has largely alienated China from the club of Western-led nations in a way unseen since the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989. China has tried to shift perceptions, at least on Ukraine, by proposing a political settlement and dispatching a peace envoy, but such efforts have been widely dismissed in the West as largely serving Russian interests.