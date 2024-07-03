Home
Putin and Xi want quick agreement on Power of Siberia 2: Reports

Putin and Xi held talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Astana.
Reuters
Last Updated : 03 July 2024, 16:12 IST
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have instructed national companies to agree terms of delivery for the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline "as soon as possible", Interfax reported, quoting Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak.

"Work will continue on agreeing the terms and parameters. Instructions have been given to do this as soon as possible," Interfax quoted Novak as saying.

Putin and Xi held talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Astana.

Published 03 July 2024, 16:12 IST
