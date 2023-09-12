Home
Putin, China's vice premier to discuss high-level contacts for end of year

Putin is to meet the Chinese vice premier in Vladivostok where Russia is holding a major economic forum this week.
Last Updated 12 September 2023, 03:58 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing will discuss during their meeting bilateral contacts at the "highest-level" by the end of the year, Russian agencies cited Kremlin's spokesman as saying on Tuesday.

Putin is to meet the Chinese vice premier in Vladivostok where Russia is holding a major economic forum this week.

"[This is] another opportunity to quickly compare notes, including in the context of bilateral contacts at the highest level planned before the end of this year," Russian agencies cited spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov said in July that Putin planned to visit China in October at the time of its third "Belt and Road" forum, responding to an invitation issued by Xi during a high-profile state visit to Russia in March.

(Published 12 September 2023, 03:58 IST)
World newsChinaRussiaVladimir Putin

