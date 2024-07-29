Putin congratulates Venezuela's Maduro on election win

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Nicolas Maduro on his re-election as president of Venezuela, saying Moscow enjoyed a strategic partnership with the South American state and that Maduro was always welcome in Russia.

Maduro and his opposition rival Edmundo Gonzalez have both claimed victory in the presidential election as Washington and other foreign governments cast doubt on official results that gave the incumbent a win.

The national electoral authority said just after midnight that Maduro had won a third term with 51 per cent of the vote - a result that would extend a quarter-century of socialist rule.