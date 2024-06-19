Putin flies into North Korea with promise to back it against the US

Seoul/Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in North Korea on Wednesday for his first visit in 24 years, vowing to deepen trade and security ties with the reclusive nuclear-armed state and to support it against the United States.

Russian state media showed Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shaking hands, embracing and talking beside Putin's plane. It touched down in Pyongyang around 2:45 am following a stopover in Russia's far east. The leaders then rode in the same limousine and walked together into Putin's hotel.

The US and its Asian allies are trying to work out just how far Russia will go in support of the North Korean leader, whose country is the only one to have conducted nuclear weapon tests in the 21st century.

In a signal that Russia, a veto-wielding member of the UN Security Council, is reassessing its entire approach to North Korea, Putin praised Pyongyang ahead of his arrival for resisting what he said was US economic pressure, blackmail and threats.