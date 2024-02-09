Putin, in interview with Tucker Carlson, says Russia has no interest in attacking Poland or Latvia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview that aired on Thursday that Russia will fight for its interests but has no interest in expanding its war in Ukraine to other countries such as Poland and Latvia.

Putin made the comment in a more than two-hour interview with Tucker Carlson, his first with an American journalist since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago.

Asked if he could imagine a scenario in which he would send Russian troops to Poland, a NATO member. Putin replied:

"Only in one case, if Poland attacks Russia. Why? Because we have no interest in Poland, Latvia or anywhere else. Why would we do that? We simply don't have any interest."

The interview was conducted in Moscow on Tuesday and aired on tuckercarlson.com.