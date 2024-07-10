Putin is meeting a lot of world leaders for a global ‘outcast’

By Henry Meyer

President Vladimir Putin is on a diplomatic roll at home and abroad, defying efforts by the United States and its allies to cast him as an international pariah over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In just two months since he began his fifth presidential term in May, Putin has held more than 20 meetings with leaders from Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

Putin has also made six foreign visits, even as his scope for travel has been limited since the International Criminal Court last year issued an arrest warrant against him for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Many of his interlocutors were from former Soviet nations that feel obliged to maintain good ties with Russia or came from states that share Putin’s anti-US stance.

But others represent countries that have sought to maintain a neutral position on the war, showing that the Russian leader’s efforts to court the so-called Global South as a counterweight to the US-dominated world order is paying dividends.