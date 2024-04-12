Putin: Russia had to attack Ukraine energy sites in response to Kyiv's strikes

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia had been obliged to launch strikes that have inflicted heavy damage on Ukrainian energy sites in response to Kyiv's attacks on Russian targets.

The Kremlin leader, quoted by Russian news agencies, was speaking to his ally, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, after overnight attacks destroyed a large electricity plant near Kyiv and hit power facilities in several regions of Ukraine.

The president said the strikes were part of the process of "demilitarisation" of Ukraine -- one of the objectives he cited when he sent Russian troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

"Unfortunately, we observed a series of strikes on our energy sites recently and were obliged to respond," Putin was quoted as saying.

"The strikes on energy are linked in part with solving one of the tasks we set for ourselves, and that is demilitarisation. We believe above all that in this way we will affect Ukraine's military industrial complex and in a very direct way."