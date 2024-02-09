Putin says a swap deal to free WSJ reporter Gershkovich might be possible

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview aired on Thursday that it might be possible to free Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is awaiting trial on spying charges, in exchange for a Russian prisoner.

Putin, speaking to US television host Tucker Carlson, said Russian and American special services were discussing the case and had made some progress.

The Russian president suggested that in return, Moscow wanted Germany to free Vadim Krasikov, who was convicted of the 2019 murder of a Chechen dissident in Berlin.