Putin says next BRICS summit in Russia will be dedicated to establishing a 'fair' world order

Moscow: President Vladimir Putin on Thursday criticised the West for demanding a so-called "rules-based world order" and said that the next BRICS summit under Russia's presidency in 2024 will be dedicated to establishing a "fair" world order.

Addressing a year-end news conference that lasted over four hours, Putin said the next BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan, under Russia’s chairmanship, will influence the current situation to move “in the right direction.”

The so-called “rules-based world order” does not actually exist because the rules change every day depending on the political agenda and the interests and whims of those promoting the prevailing narrative, he said.

"As for the ‘rules-based world order,’ there are no such rules; in reality, they change every day depending on the current political agenda and the transitory interests of those [who are constantly] talking about it,” he was quoted as saying by the official Tass news agency.

He said the summit will "demonstrate that there are enough forces in this world, powerful countries who want to live not by those unwritten rules, but rather by the rules enshrined in fundamental, cornerstone documents, which include the United Nations Charter..."

Russia's work under its BRICS presidency will be dedicated to a "fair world order," he said, the official Sputnik news agency reported.

The US-led West has been criticising Putin for invading Ukraine and breaking the rules-based international order.

On Tuesday, after he met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, President Joe Biden again highlighted Russia's violation of the rules-based international order.

"President Biden stressed that Russia will not outlast the collective support for Ukraine by a coalition of over fifty countries brought together by US leadership in defence of a rules-based international order based on a respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states," the White House said in a statement.

In August, Putin said that the next BRICS summit may take place in Kazan in October 2024, with the specific dates still to be coordinated via diplomatic channels.