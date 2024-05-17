Putin says Russia is carving out a buffer zone in Ukraine's Kharkiv region

Peace?

Putin said he had discussed many important questions with Xi including Ukraine, and that Xi had relayed details about discussions he had during his own trip to Europe. He praised Xi for taking a flexible approach to finding an end to the conflict.

But Putin scolded the West whom he blames for sinking a draft ceasefire which Russian and Ukrainian negotiating teams reached in Turkey in 2022.

"They wanted to gain the advantage on the battlefield, achieve strategic defeat but it didn't work out," Putin said of the West and Ukraine. "Are they sick in the head?"

He said the failed 2022 negotiations were a possible basis for peace, though he said any ceasefire would have to take into account the reality on the ground - where Russia controls about 18 per cent of Ukrainian territory.

"Of course, we shall proceed from the reality taking shape on the ground. That goes without saying," Putin said.

Russia, he said, suspected that a planned June summit that Switzerland hopes will pave the way for a peace process in Ukraine was aimed at producing an ultimatum to Russia.

He said Russia was prepared to talk but had not been invited. Asked under what conditions he would be ready to participate in the Swiss conference, he said politics was about concrete realities, not hypothetical situations.

"But we are ready to discuss (peace) - we never refused to," Putin said.

Any possible deal, he said should only be signed with the "legitimate authorities" of Ukraine.