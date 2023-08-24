Putin sends condolences to Prigozhin's family after crash

"As for the aviation tragedy, first of all I want to express my most sincere condolences to the families of all the victims. It's always a tragedy," Putin said in televised remarks made during a meeting in the Kremlin with the Moscow-installed chief of Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.

"Indeed, if employees of the Wagner company were there, and the preliminary data indicate they were, I would like to note that these people made a significant contribution to our common cause of combating the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine, we remember this, we know it and we shall not forget," he added.

The crash occurred exactly two months after Prigozhin led a mutiny against Russia's army leadership, a act of rebellion that Putin at the time condemned as a treacherous "stab in the back".

Putin on Thursday recalled that he had known Prigozhin - a convicted criminal who went on to establish a successful catering company before founding the Wagner mercenary group - since the early 1990s, in the immediate aftermath of the collapse of the Soviet Union.

"He (Prigozhin) was a talented person, a talented businessman, he worked not only in our country, and achieved results, but also abroad, particularly in Africa. He was involved there with oil, gas, precious metals and stones."