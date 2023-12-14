Putin talks tough again, says 617,000 Russian servicemen deployed in Ukraine

Moscow: President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russian had deployed more than 600,000 military personnel in Ukraine, nearly two years after he ordered his troops to capture the capital Kyiv.

Kyiv and Moscow are believed to have suffered massive casualties after months of large-scale hostilities and the United States believes some 315,000 Russian soldiers have either been killed or wounded.

"The front line is over 2,000 kilometres (1,242 miles) long. There are 617,000 people in the conflict zone," Putin said during his first end-of-year press conference since sending his army into Ukraine in February 2022.