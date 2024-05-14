Putin to visit China on May 16-17 to deepen partnership with Xi Jinping

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China on May 16-17, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, using the first foreign trip of his new six-year term to underscore the deepening partnership with China's Xi Jinping.

China and Russia declared a "no limits" partnership in February 2022 when Putin visited Beijing just days before he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, triggering the deadliest land war in Europe since World War Two.

"At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to China on May 16-17 as his first foreign trip after taking office," the Kremlin said.