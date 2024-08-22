Python bites Thai man's testicles while he uses toilet; thrashed to death

A man in Thailand was bitten by a python on his testicles in his bathroom, before he thrashed the reptile to death using a toilet brush.

The man named Thanat Thangtewanon said that as soon as he sat down to use the washroom, he felt an acute pain in his testicles.

Thanat said, "I felt something biting my balls, which was very painful, so I put my hands in. Yes, I was caught by a snake, which was biting my balls."

"I hurriedly stood up and plucked it out immediately. I felt hurt but more shocked," he added.

The python which had started gripping Thanat's hand, was whacked hard on its head with a toilet brush until the reptile died and loosened its grip.

Thanat said that after the incident, his father rushed him to a hospital to get a tetanus vaccine. Upon treatment, the doctors told Thanat that he would not require any stitches as his injury was not deep, but it would take a couple of weeks to heal.

Thanat added his testicles were 'safe' and that he was lucky it wasn't a venomous snake.