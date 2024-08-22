Python bites Thai man's testicles while he uses toilet; thrashed to death

A man in Thailand was bitten by a python on his testicles in his bathroom, before he thrashed the reptile to death using a toilet brush.
The man named Thanat Thangtewanon said that as soon as he sat down to use the washroom, he felt an acute pain in his testicles.
Thanat said, "I felt something biting my balls, which was very painful, so I put my hands in. Yes, I was caught by a snake, which was biting my balls."
"I hurriedly stood up and plucked it out immediately. I felt hurt but more shocked," he added.
The python which had started gripping Thanat's hand, was whacked hard on its head with a toilet brush until the reptile died and loosened its grip.
Thanat said that after the incident, his father rushed him to a hospital to get a tetanus vaccine. Upon treatment, the doctors told Thanat that he would not require any stitches as his injury was not deep, but it would take a couple of weeks to heal.
Thanat added his testicles were 'safe' and that he was lucky it wasn't a venomous snake.
This is not the first time when pythons or other snakes have been attacking people while using restrooms in Thailand.
In 2020, a woman named Boonsong Plaikaew was reportedly attacked by a python in the Samut Prakan province. She was given medical first aid and the python which was captured was later released into the wild.
In 2016, a man named Attaporn Boonmakchuay was attacked by a 10-ft long python in ChaChoengsao province.
His wife who came running into the room after hearing his loud cries, helped him remove the python from his genitals and rushed him to a hospital.
According to Daily Mail, he lost consciousness due to blood loss while on the way to the Chularat Hospital but survived after receiving treatment.
Pythons which usually belong to the category of non-venomous snakes are found majorly in Asia, Australia, and Africa.
Pythons bite their prey or attackers, to hold onto them and then coil themselves around the target using their physical strength to suffocate their prey. They then swallow them whole.
Published 22 August 2024, 08:00 IST