Qantas plane makes emergency landing in Sydney: Report

<p>Sydney: A Qantas flight bound for Brisbane made an emergency landing in Sydney airport after passengers heard a loud bang from one of its engines, Australian media reported on Friday.</p><p>The aircraft circled back and landed safely at Sydney airport, a Sydney airport spokesperson said.</p><p>A grass fire broke out near the runway after the plane took off, media reported. It was not immediately clear whether the airplane engine sparked the grass fire.</p><p>"Sydney airport is assisting Aviation Rescue and Firefighting to extinguish a grass fire that has ignited next to the third runway," fire department said in a post on X.</p>