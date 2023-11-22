Qatar says four-day humanitarian pause in Gaza subject to extension

Doha: Qatari foreign ministry said on Wednesday Hamas and Israel have agreed on a humanitarian pause in Gaza hostilities for four days, subject to extension, the starting time of the which will be announced within the next 24 hours.

The pause, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the US, includes the release of 50 civilian women and children hostages currently held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons, the ministry said in a statement.

"The number of those released will be increased in later stages of implementation of the agreement," the ministry said.