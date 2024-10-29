Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Qatar says it will work with Biden administration until 'last minute' for Gaza truce deal

'We don't foresee any negative result of the elections on the mediation process itself,' ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari told a press conference.
Reuters
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 11:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 11:18 IST
World newsUnited StatesJoe BidenQatarGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us