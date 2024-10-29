Qatar says it will work with Biden administration until 'last minute' for Gaza truce deal

<p>Doha: Qatar will work with US President Joe Biden's administration "until the last minute" before the Presidential election to reach a Gaza ceasefire deal, Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari told a press conference on Tuesday.</p><p>"We don't foresee any negative result of the elections on the mediation process itself. We believe that we are dealing with institutions, and in a country like the United States, the institutions are invested in finding a resolution to this crisis," ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari told a press conference.</p>