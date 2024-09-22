'Quad is America's geopolitical tool': Summit in US draws China's ire

Beijing: China's official media Sunday accused Quad of resorting to a divide-and-rule strategy to sow discord between Beijing and its neighbours, a day after the four-member grouping's summit decided to expand its Indo-Pacific Partnership.

Hosted by President Joe Biden, the Quad Summit took place on Saturday in his hometown Wilmington, Delaware. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan attended the summit.

While the Chinese Foreign Ministry is yet to react to the summit which the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post stated "By any measure, the Quad summit culminates a remarkable transformation for the framework of four nations over the course of its 17-year history", the Chinese official media said the summit focus was China-containment strategy.