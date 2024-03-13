Racist remarks row: UK PM Rishi Sunak forced to defend Conservative Party

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was on Wednesday forced to defend the governing Conservative Party even as he admitted one of the party's biggest donor's comments targeted at an Opposition Labour Party MP were “racist”.

During Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons, Sunak referenced his Indian heritage as he defended his government amid intense pressure over wealthy businessman Frank Hester's reported remarks in a 2019 meeting that Labour MP Diane Abbott makes you “want to hate all black women”.

In a separate meeting, Hester – who has donated GBP 10 million to the Tories in the past year – said Abbott “should be shot”.

“The alleged comments were wrong, they were racist and he has rightly apologised for them and that remorse should be accepted,” Sunak told members of Parliament.

“There is no place for racism in Britain and the government that I lead is living proof of that,” he said.

While Labour Leader Keir Starmer sought to capitalise on the controversy as he said it was clear Sunak “won’t hand the (donated) money back” to Hester, the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) accused Sunak of “putting money before morals”.

“In November, the Prime Minister accepted a non-cash donation to the tune of GBP 15,000 from Frank Hester for the use of his helicopter, so will he reimburse him — yes or no,” questioned Labour MP Marsha De Cordova.