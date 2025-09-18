Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Radical left disaster': Trump says will designate Antifa as a terrorist group

The announcement comes days after the killing of Trump's close aide, Charlie Kirk.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 03:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 September 2025, 03:10 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us