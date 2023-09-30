Home
Homeworld

Radicals stop Indian High Commissioner to UK from entering Glasgow Gurdwara

After the incident, the Indian High Commissioner decided to leave and not indulge in an argument. The issue has been raised with the UK foreign office and also the police.
Last Updated 30 September 2023, 06:43 IST

Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, was stopped by a few radicals from entering the Glasgow Gurdwara, reported news agency ANI.

After the incident, the Indian High Commissioner decided to leave and not indulge in an argument.

The issue has been raised with the UK foreign office and also the police.

This comes at a time when the diplomatic relationship between India and Canada is worsening after allegations were levelled by the North American country's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, about India’s part in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

More to follow...

(Published 30 September 2023, 06:43 IST)
