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Raj Kapoor’s historic Kapoor Haveli in Peshawar suffers damage after heavy rains, tremors

Shakeel Waheedullah, secretary of heritage council KPK province, said that a section of the haveli’s wall caved in after the quake.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 09:38 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 09:38 IST
World newsPakistanEarthquakePeshawarRaj Kapoor

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