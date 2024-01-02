Ramaswamy aims to 'nullify' states that removed Trump's name from ballot

Maine and Colorado disqualified the 77-year-old former president from the presidency this year in the states because of his role in the attack on the US Capitol in 2021. Trump's disqualification was based on the Constitution's 14th Amendment, which says officials who take an oath to support the US Constitution are banned from future office if they 'engaged in insurrection.'

In an interview with a news channel on Monday, the 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur said his goal was to 'nullify' the two states that have removed Trump from their ballots by boycotting their elections.